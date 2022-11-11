Taylor Swift adds 17 more shows to 2023 ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift has added 17 more shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here.
Next summer, the singer will head out on a huge stadium tour across North America behind new album ‘Midnights’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
After eight new shows were added to the run last week, even more gigs have been added to the tour now, with 17 more gigs and multiple nights being added in certain cities.
The tour will now begin on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona for a new date, a day before ‘The Eras Tour’ was originally set to kick off at the same venue.
Other cities with new dates include Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles.
Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.
See the full updated list of US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ below.
MARCH 2023
17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (new show)
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (new show)
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (new show)
MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (new show)
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (new show)
9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (new show)
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (new show)
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota (new show)
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (new show)
JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (new show)
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (new show)
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)
9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)
Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.
Elsewhere, Swift this week shared two new remixes of her ‘Midnights’ lead single, ‘Anti-Hero’. The first dance-ready remix comes courtesy of French DJ Kungs, with producer Jayda G helming a second, equally bouncy rendition of the track.
Both the ‘Anti-Hero’ remixes – and another acoustic version of the track – arrive days after Swift released an additional reimagining of the track which featured Bleachers (the band of her producer, Jack Antonoff). Prior to that, the singer shared what was ‘Anti-Hero’’s first remix; a Roosevelt-produced version which arrived on November 9.