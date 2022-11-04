Taylor Swift adds extra dates to US ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift has added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here.
Last week, the singer, who released new album ‘Midnights’ last month (October 21), announced US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
Ahead of tickets going on sale, she has now added extra gigs in Seattle, New Jersey, Florida, Philadephia and more.
“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected…” Swift wrote on Twitter. “We’re adding 8 shows to the tour.”
Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.
See the full updated list of US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ below.
MARCH 2023
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.
After the US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ were announced, Swift fans on TikTok joked about cancelling their weddings to attend her 2023 tour.
“Weddings can be rescheduled. Stadium tours are non negotiable,” one fan wrote, with another saying they would “absolutely leave my own wedding early” to go and see Swift live.