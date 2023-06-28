Taylor Swift adds fifth London Wembley Stadium show to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has added a fifth stop at London’s Wembley Stadium to her ‘Eras’ tour.

Following an extensive number of performances in the US, Swift announced earlier this week that she will be bring the show to the rest of the world and shared dates for 2024.

A large number of UK dates were also announced for summer next year including stops in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Liverpool. Four dates in London were also added, which all take place in the capital’s Wembley Stadium.

Now, due to overwhelming demand for the live shows, an extra stop has been added to the London tour dates on August 15.

It follows previously announced dates in June (21–22) and August (16–17).

Currently, the ongoing US leg of the ‘Eras’ tour is set to continue through North America until August 9 where it’ll conclude with the final of six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

From there, the pop star will venture over to Australia for five shows in Melbourne and Sydney before embarking on a mammoth number of European dates.

These will start on May 9, 2024 with three back-to-back shows at the La Defense Arena in Paris before moving on to hit Stockholm, Lyon, Madrid and Lisbon. After making the first half of UK appearances between June 7 and June 29, the tour will then return to countries across Europe including Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria.

Registration was required for access to tickets, however, this has since closed. According to Ticketmaster, all those who registered “will receive an email on Wednesday 5 July with further information”.

In other Swift news, last week it was reported that a new ‘Taylor Swift law’ had been introduced to address ticket scalping in Brazil.

The singer took to social media that week to share a list of new dates added to the previously announced international shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Simone Marquetto, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies representing São Paulo, where Swift is due to play three shows, introduced the bill earlier this month.

Scalpers face penalties of up to 100 times the original ticket price. That means that fines could reach BRL 600,000 (£98,600).