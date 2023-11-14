Taylor Swift adds two new London ‘Eras’ shows with Paramore

Taylor Swift has added two more London dates to her ‘Eras’ tour with Paramore as special guests.

The pop star is due to embark on the UK and European leg of the ‘Eras’ tour on May 9, 2024 at the LA Defense Arena in Paris before kicking off the UK stint at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7.

The singer was due to perform six shows at London’s Wembley Arena on June 21, 22 and 23, followed August 15, 16 and 17.

Now, Swift will be performing two more shows alongside Paramore on August 19 and 20.

A limited numbers of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting today (November 14).

According to Ticketmaster listings for the new shows, general on sale will go live for the August 19 show today at 2pm GMT, while the August 20 sale starts tomorrow (November 15) at 2pm GMT from here.

The news was announced today via Paramore’s Twitter/X account.

The Eras Tour with @taylorswift13, 2024. Two new shows added at Wembley Stadium, August 19 & 20. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting today. Visit… pic.twitter.com/Z3eHKkohWz — paramore (@paramore) November 14, 2023

Back in July, Swift announced an additional 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU – with Paramore serving as support – with the shows seemingly ruling her out as a potential Glastonbury headliner.

Find the full ‘Eras’ touring schedule below with the new dates in bold.

Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK and European ‘Eras’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thu 9 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Fri 10 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Sat 11 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Sun 12 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Fri 17 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Sat 18 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Sun19 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Fri 24 2024 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

Sat 25 2024 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

Thu 30 2024 – MADRID Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (Spain)

JUNE

Sun 2 2024 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

Mon 3 2024 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

Fri 7 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sat 8 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sun 9 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thu 13 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Fri 14 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Sat 15 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Tue 18 2024 – CARDIFF Principality Stadium (Millennium Stadium)

Fri 21 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sat 22 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sun 23 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Fri 28 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

Sat 29 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

Sun 30 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

JULY

Thu 4 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Fri 5 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Sat 6 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Tue 9 2024 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Wed 10 2024 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Sat 13 2024 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

Sun 14 2024 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

Wed 17 2024 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

Thu 18 2024 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

Tue 23 2024 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

Wed 24 2024 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

Sat 27 2024 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

Sun 28 2024 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

AUGUST

Thu 1 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Fri 2 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Sat 3 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Thu 8 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Fri 9 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Sat 10 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Thu 15 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Fri 16 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sat 17 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Mon 19 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Tues 20 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Swift broke a Grammys record last week with her latest nomination for Song Of The Year. The shortlisting for her song ‘Anti-Hero’ makes her the first songwriter to land seven nominations in the category. She’s overtaken Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each.

Elsewhere, at a recent show in Argentina Swift urged her fans to not throw things onto the stage during her shows, insisting that it “really freaks me out”.