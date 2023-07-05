Taylor Swift has announced the addition of 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU – with Paramore serving as support – with the shows now seemingly ruling her out as a potential Glastonbury headliner.

The new dates include additional shows in Paris, Sweden, Portugal, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Poland and Austria.

The three dates at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium fall on the same weekend as Glastonbury 2024, ruling out the possibility of the pop icon headlining the iconic music festival in Somerset.

Swift was recently linked to being one of the two female headliners booked for next year’s edition of the festival due to the previous gaps in her touring schedule that coincided with the 2024 festival dates.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

The singer also revealed that Paramore will be serving as opening support for this leg of tour. Swift took to social media to announce the tour dates and shared: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore! Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Paramore recently opened for Swift at her ‘Eras’ tour stops in the US, frontwoman Hayley Williams is featured on Swift’s upcoming re-release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Both Williams and Swift sing on the track ‘Castles Crumbling’ which is part of the “From the vault” section which feature songs that were rumoured to be written but not recorded during the original ‘Speak Now’ era. The LP is set for release this Friday (July 7).

See the full upcoming Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ UK and European tour dates below, with the new dates in bold. Tickets for all dates go on sale at staggered times and dates between July 11 and July 20. Visit here for tickets and more information.

MAY

Thu 9 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Fri 10 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Sat 11 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Sun 12 2024 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

Fri 17 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Sat 18 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Sun19 2024 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

Fri 24 2024 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

Sat 25 2024 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

Thu 30 2024 – MADRID Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (Spain)

JUNE

Sun2 2024 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

Mon 3 2024 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

Fri 7 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sat 8 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sun 9 2024 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thu 13 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Fri 14 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Sat 15 2024 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

Tue 18 2024 – CARDIFF Principality Stadium (Millennium Stadium)

Fri 21 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sat 22 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sun 23 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Fri 28 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

Sat 29 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

Sun 30 2024 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

JULY

Thu 4 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Fri 5 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Sat 6 2024 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

Tue 9 2024 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Wed 10 2024 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Sat 13 2024 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

Sun 14 2024 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

Wed 17 2024 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

Thu 18 2024 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

Tue 23 2024 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

Wed 24 2024 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

Sat 27 2024 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

Sun 28 2024 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

AUGUST

Thu 1 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Fri 2 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Sat 3 2024 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Thu 8 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Fri 9 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Sat 10 2024 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

Thu 15 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Fri 16 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Sat 17 2024 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

In other Swift news, Acclaimed Australian actress Toni Collette praised her after attending a recent ‘Eras’ concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In a social media post of the ‘Eras’ show, Collette shared:“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me. It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady!”

Swift’s last release was 2022’s ‘Midnights’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”