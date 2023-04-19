Taylor Swift amends rule about “never repeating” surprise songs on ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has amended her rule about never repeating the ‘surprise songs’ she decides to play while on her Eras tour.

At her recent show in Tampa, Florida, the singer shared that she had decided she would play two surprise songs per concert. Her tour has become known for its ever-changing setlist, but now she has revealed that she changed her own ‘rules’ about never repeating tracks – giving herself permission to repeat surprise songs from her 2022 album ‘Midnights‘.

“When I started the tour, I said, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once’,” she explained. “But now I’m like, ‘Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once.”

She continued: “So, I’m making a little caveat to the rule, which is that if a song is on ‘Midnights’, I can do it however many times I want because ‘Midnights’ is, like, the most accurate picture of my life to date.”

📹 | Taylor Swift reassured fans tonight that she will be bending the rules for surprise songs from Midnights only by being able to repeat them #TampaTSTheErasTour — “If it’s on Midnights I can do it however many times I want…” pic.twitter.com/nCkmqIR5k1 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 15, 2023

This is not the first time Swift has bent the rules to repeat a surprise song. Previously, she amended her rule to allow a repeat of a surprise song if she made a mistake the first time.

Some of her recent acoustic surprise song include ‘The Great War’ where she was joined by Aaron Dessner of The National, ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’, ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Our Song’ which she dedicated to her opening act Beabadoobee.

Swift’s upcoming Eras dates include a three-night-run at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on April 21-23.

In other news, the pop star has been making donations to various food banks throughout her tour. The most recent donation was to Feeding Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization, ahead of her shows in Tampa, Florida.

This weekend, the singer is set to release an exclusive pressing of ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions’ for this year’s Record Store Day.