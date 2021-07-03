Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration rumours sparked by song registration

Fans are convinced that a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration is on the way, after a song titled ‘Broken Hearts’ was apparently registered online – with both artists named as writers.

The track appears on a SESAC (the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) registry, one of the oldest performance rights organisations in the United States. Titled as ‘Broken Hearts’ and, under an ‘AKA titles’ section, ‘Shattered Hearts’, the song’s writers are credited as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Taylor Alison Swift.

The most popular fan theory is that the track will appear on the forthcoming ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the next album that Swift is re-recording in response to her well-publicised dispute over ownership of her masters.

Taylor Swift and Adele have co-written a song 'Broken Hearts' that may be one of the Vault tracks on RED (Taylor's Version) OMG AN ICONIC COLLAB IF THIS LEGIT PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN ON NOV 19th.

Swift has been prolific in the past year, releasing two new albums (‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’) on top of her re-recording project and, most recently, collaborating with The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on the Big Red Machine record.

Yesterday (June 2), Dessner shared a new Swift-featuring single ‘Renegade’, the third preview of the band’s upcoming second album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’.

Adele fans, meanwhile, are still waiting for her fourth album – and her first since 2015’s hugely successful ’25’.

In May, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer offered a progress update during her opening monologue while presenting Saturday Night Live, explaining why she was appearing as the host and not musical guest.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”