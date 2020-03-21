The infamous phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift surrounding Kanye’s 2016 track ‘Famous’ has been leaked online – and it reveals that Swift was telling the truth about their hotly debated feud.

West was criticised for a line referencing Swift in ‘Famous’, where he rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.” Speaking about the lyric at the time after the ensuing outrage the lyric caused, West said that Swift consented to the inclusion of the lyric in a phone call. Later, his wife Kim Kardashian released a video that seemingly appeared to support West.

However, a new, leaked video appears to disprove both her and West’s version of events and reveals that Swift did not consent to the line being used.

In the latest video, Kanye tells Taylor the line’s lyrics will be: “To all my Southside n*****s that know me best. I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” Swift can then be heard laughing before saying: “That’s not mean!”

Kanye later goes on to add: “If you felt it’s funny and cool and hip-hop and felt like just the ‘College Drop-Out’ and artist like ‘Ye’ that you love, then people will be way into it.” Taylor then adds: “I mean, I need to think about it…because it is absolutely crazy.”

In the video, Kanye does does not inform Taylor about the line he eventually used. NME has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

You can watch the video and see some of the reaction to the news below.

The two stars have had a tumultuous friendship over the years, with West infamously interrupting Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Swift said she’d “done” with the rapper after thinking they had overcome their rift. “I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” she said.

Explaining that the pair would go for dinner together, she added: “It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19.”

But, when West asked her to present him with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs, another incident caused her to think twice about their friendship. “I was so stoked that he asked me that,” she said. “And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body.”

She continued: “I realised he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit. And I was so upset.”

Swift discussed the drama around the lyric West included in ‘Famous’ in the same interview as well as the footage of her phone call with West and Kim Kardashian in which she appeared to approve it. “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it,” Swift said. “Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a bitch.”

The pop star added that when she heard the song she thought: “I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.”

