Taylor's given a thumbs up to the union

Fans of Taylor Swift and Lizzo have formed an online union, which has caught the attention of both pop stars.

Earlier this week (October 7), one follower of the ‘Juice’ singer tweeted: “I was told to #StreamTruthHurts so I’m streaming Truth Hurts by @lizzo – is this how the Taylor Swift fans act and operate?”

The post, which referenced Lizzo’s call for fans to listen to her first Number 1 single, was later retweeted by the star herself. “Swifties and Lizzbians unite!” she exclaimed, bringing together their respective fanbases in the process.

In response, Swift gave her seal of approval by posting the jazz hand, love heart, and thumbs-up emojis along with Lizzo’s tweet. You can see those posts below.

“This is the kind of interaction we stan,” commented one enthusiastic Swifty fan. Others naturally called on the pair to collaborate on a track together. See those reactions and more below.

In other news, Taylor Swift made her return to Saturday Night Live last weekend to perform recent single ‘Lover’ along with ‘False God’. Swift performed a stripped-back rendition of her new album’s title track on the piano.

In a four-star review of ‘Lover’, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – ‘cause she’s busy writing songs that suit her again.”

Elsewhere, Swift’s new pal Lizzo recruited South Korean boyband AB6IX on yet another remix of the chart-topping ‘Truth Hurts’. The original song appears on the deluxe edition of Lizzo’s breakthrough album, ‘Cuz I Love You’.