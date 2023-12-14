Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend Gaza fundraising show

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted attending Ramy Youssef’s fundraising event for Gaza in Brooklyn, New York.

The show took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 8. Youssef had previously announced that all of the proceeds from the final 12 nights of his “More Feelings” tour would go to the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA).

Youssef – who has been vocal about calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East – said the charity works to “provide humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza”. It was reported that actors Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz also attended the event.

Swift has yet to speak out about the current Israel-Gaza war. Gomez, however, took to her official social media accounts to share a message that read: “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, previously announced that it will be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza.

At the time of writing, more than 18,600 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have been killed in Gaza since October 7 (per Anadolu Ajansi).

Upon the news of Swift and Gomez attending the Gaza fundrasing comedy show, outspoken podcaster Megyn Kelly called for a boycott of Swift.

On the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly claimed that the popstar “owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology” for her attendance at the event. “I hope they boycott her events until she issues it because attending this thing was wrong,” she said (per the New York Post).

Kelly went on to add that Swift should be “held to account for this absurdity,” to which podcast guest Andrew Klavan said he doubts the singer will face any backlash because she is “too powerful”.

In other news, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce recently credited the singer for the current spike in sales for his Kansas City Chiefs jersey in the UK.

During the latest edition of New Heights – the podcast Kelce hosts alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce – the latter explained that the siblings “are the Number One and Number Two top-selling [NFL] jerseys in the United Kingdom”, respectively.

Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, continued (via Billboard): “Trav, you got the Number One best-selling jersey – good to know we’re still Number One at something these days – followed by me at Number Two.”