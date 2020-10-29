Taylor Swift and Tom Hanks among most influential celebrities in 2020 US election

A new study has revealed the celebrities that are proving most influential in persuading fans to vote in the imminent US election.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hanks are among the top scorers in the list, which also includes Cardi B, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The new study was conducted by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data and asked over 1,000 likely voters about the influence of entertainment stars in their voting choice ahead of the November 3 election, which sees President Donald Trump going up against Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Advertisement

12 per cent of those polled say that a celebrity or entertainer influenced their choice of vote, while this was up to 28 per cent for Black voters, and 17 per cent for Gen Z and Millenials.

Basketball star LeBron James has done the most to raise awareness regarding voting, according to 36 per cent of those polled, with Swift second place at 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, 49 per cent of voters said that Tom Hanks was the person they trusted most regarding views on social and political issues in the USA. Dwayne Johnson followed on 45 per cent.

For Gen Z voters, Euphoria star Zendaya is their most trusted celebrity, with 59 per cent of those polled trusting her. She’s followed by Beyoncé (56 per cent).

45 per cent of LGBT+ voters look to Lady Gaga for inspiration, while LeBron James is influential to 67 per cent of Black voters.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden for President in a recent interview. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she said.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.”