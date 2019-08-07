Taylor Swift is performing at this year’s MTV VMAs

She's the first performer announced for the ceremony

Taylor Swift has been announced as the first confirmed performer for this year’s MTV VMAs, to be her first televised performance after the release of new album ‘Lover’.

Swift is nominated for 10 awards including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘You Need To Calm Down’. It’s the joint most nominations for a single artist along with Ariana Grande.

The performance takes place live on August 26, three days after Swift’s new album comes out. Two other singles have been released so far, ‘ME!’ featuring Brendan Urie, which is nominated for best collaboration, and ‘The Archer’.

It’ll be Swift’s first performance at the VMAs since 2015 when she also won four awards, the most out of any artist that year.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Swift will receive the first ever ‘Icon Award’ at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.

At the ceremony, which takes place in Hermosa Beach, California this Sunday (August 11), Swift will be celebrated for her career, as well as “using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change”.

Last week, meanwhile, Swift invited a group of lucky fans to a listening party for her new album, playing it in full before its release later this month.