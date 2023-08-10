Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at ‘Eras Tour’ show

Taylor Swift has announced the re-recording of her fifth studio album ‘1989’.

The singer-songwriter played her sixth and final show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last night (August 9), wrapping up the 2023 North American leg of the ‘Eras Tour’.

Towards the end of yesterday’s concert, Swift instructed the crowd to look at the big screens as the artwork for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ appeared.

Advertisement

The re-worked album is due to arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!” Swift wrote on social media alongside the upcoming album’s official cover art.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Details of the new ‘From The Vault’ songs are yet to be revealed. Check out the announcement post and videos below.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Taylor Swift announces that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will release on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/9pNbDIaXaU — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2023

Advertisement

Swift has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, the latter of which came out last month. The re-recording project will see the singer reclaim ownership of her first six studio records, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).