Taylor Swift announces 2020 European festival tour and ‘Lover Fest’ US dates

Could Glasto be on the cards?

Taylor Swift has announced her return to touring with a long run of European and US festival dates confirmed for summer 2020.

The pop sensation will be celebrating her acclaimed seventh album ‘Lover‘ by taking it out on the road, with appearances including Werchter Boutique in Belgium, THE WALDBÜHNE in Berlin, Oslo Somertid in Norway, Roskilde Festival, France’s Festival De Nimes, and Nos Alive in Portugal.

Her own headline event Lover Fest will then call at Los Angeles and Foxborough in the United States.

“The ‘Lover album’ is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER,” wrote Swift on Twitter. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Taylor Swift’s 2020 tour dates are:

20 June – Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

24 June – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)

26 June – Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

1 July – Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

3 July – Open’er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

5 July – Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

9 July – NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

18 July – Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

25 July – Lover Fest West (Los Angeles, U.S.)

26 July – Lover Fest West (Los Angeles, U.S.)

31 July 31 – Lover Fest East (Foxborough, U.S.)

1 August – Lover Fest East (Foxborough, U.S)

Fans are now speculating whether the curious gaps in her schedule at the end of June might mean that she could be due to perform at Glastonbury 2020.

In a four-star review of ‘Lover’, NME concluded: “Swift is hardly the first singer-songwriter to sound most comfortable when she’s singing about herself. Despite the odd dud, ‘Lover’ is a welcome reminder of her songwriting skills and ability to craft sonically inviting pop music. Together with co-producers including Jack “Bleachers” Antonoff and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid), she’s made another slick and accessible record flecked with surprising production flourishes. ‘False God’ offers a balmy mix of sax and trap, the shimmering ‘Death Of a Thousand Cuts’ has echoes of ‘Tango In The Night’-era Fleetwood Mac, and ‘Paper Rings’ is an ‘80s-style pop stomper punctuated with Ramones-style “eh! oh!”s. Yes, really.”

NME added: “To call ‘Lover’ a comeback feels like a reach considering that ‘Reputation’, her lowest-selling album to date, still went triple Platinum in the US. So let’s just say that the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – ‘cause she’s busy writing songs that suit her again.”