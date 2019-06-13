The album will be released this August

Taylor Swift has announced details of her seventh studio album, ‘Lover’ on social media this evening. You can see the announcement below.

The new album will be released on August 23 and will feature her latest single ‘ME!’ as well as a forthcoming track called ‘You Need to Calm Down’ which is arriving later this evening. The accompanying video for the song will be released on June 17.

Swift also revealed that the album will have 18-tracks in total. “Can’t wait for you to hear this”, Swift wrote in a post. You can see the album announcement and the cover art here:

Speaking about the release of the song, Swift said: “I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video. Because the video is very worth the wait. There’s a lot going on in the video so I wanted that to be a separate discovery.”

Swift also revealed more about the album’s themes in a live discussion with fans. She said: “That’s more songs than I’ve ever had before. And this album in tone is very romantic—and not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something because I think that the idea of being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through conflict or dealing with things in your life. I think it just looks at these things with a very romantic gaze.”

Swift also told fans that she had collaborated with Stella McCartney for the album cover outfit and that there will be four deluxe editions of the album.

Swift, who released the first track from the album last month – ‘ME’ – said that the title of the album was hidden in her new video.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Swift confirmed that fans could find the name within the Dave Meyers-directed clip. “A few people have gotten it,” she added. “I haven’t told them yet.”



The musician went on to explain that hiding clues in videos and social media posts made releasing music more fun. “It’s such an awesome thing to get to make music and have it come out, but I also really want it to be an event, where music comes out and you watch the video and then you talk about it with your friends, and it makes you think a little bit more about, ‘Oh, what’s hidden in this video?’,” she said.

“That’s really fun for me to do because the fans have been so clever and so eagle-eyed when they watch a video before, so it made me want to put more clues in the video.”

Asked what story the upcoming album will tell, Swift replied: “It’s a pretty big story. There’s a lot to say, there’s a lot that is said. It goes pretty in-depth in lyrics that I’m really proud of. A lot of the time I’ll pick a first single cos I like the feeling that it conveys, knowing that there’s a lot more on the album that’s very different from that first single, which is something that I think the fans have picked up on at this point.”