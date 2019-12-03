Taylor Swift announces BST Hyde Park 2020 show

Taylor Swift has been confirmed as the latest headliner for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival next summer.

The annual concert series, which has so far confirmed Little Mix and Pearl Jam for appearances next summer, will see the pop giant performing on Saturday July 11.Tickets will go on sale from Friday December 6 at 9AM and you can buy them here.

The singer, who previously played Hyde Park in 2015, is also strongly rumoured to be making her Glastonbury debut in 2020.

Despite the fact that she is yet to make her Worthy Farm debut, she is currently tied with Kendrick Lamar in currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event next year.

Heightening speculation, Emily Eavis said of the prospect: “Interestingly, for the other two headliners it’s their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female – so there’s a couple of clues there. I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me!”

Swift, who is performing a run of European festival dates as part of her summer 2020 ‘Lover’ Tour, is likely to take the Sunday (June 28) slot at Worthy Farm as she’s currently scheduled to play in Oslo on the Friday evening (June 26).