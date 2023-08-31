Taylor Swift announces concert film of ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift has announced a concert film for ‘The Eras Tour‘ which will screen in North American cinemas this October.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will open at theatres in the United States, Canada and Mexico on October 13, where fans will be able to watch the pop star’s history-making live tour on the big screen.

According to a press release, the concert film will be available to watch in IMAX and every US AMC theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now here.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” Swift shared in a post along with a video teaser snippet on X/Twitter today (August 31).

The singer also encouraged “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing”.

In anticipation of advance ticket demands, AMC said it was bolstering its ticket server to handle traffic at more than five times the current record for the highest number of tickets sold in an hour in its history.

During the penultimate night of her 2023 US ‘Eras Tour’, the singer received an eight-minute standing ovation. The pop sensation wrapped up the 2023 US leg of her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ with a sixth and final gig at the SoFi Stadium (August 9). During the set, the star surprised the audience by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

The singer is due to bring the ‘Eras’ tour to Argentina and Brazil this November before it visits Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

Reviewing the show New Jersey this May, NME described the show as a “glittering celebration of every era” that “shines a light on Swift’s ability to take a hit, make a hit, and not slow down”.

This month, Swift made history by becoming the first female artist to hit 100million monthly listeners on Spotify.