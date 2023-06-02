Taylor Swift announces first international ‘Eras’ tour dates

Taylor Swift has revealed her first round of international dates for her current ‘Eras’ tour kicking off in August.

Mexico is up first with a three-date run at the Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on August 24-26. Argentina will follow after that with two nights at the Estádio RiverPlate in Buenos Aries in November.

The first batch of international dates will wrap up in late November in Brazil, with one show on November 18 at the Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a two-night run on the 25 and 26 at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo. You can check out the dates below.

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

August

24-26 – Foro Sol Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

November

9-10 – Estádio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 – Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

25-26 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Sabrina Carpenter will serve as the opener for all of the international dates. Tickets to the Mexico City shows go on sale June 13 at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster. For an opportunity to purchase tickets, fans can register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until Wednesday, June 7.

Tickets to Swift’s shows in Buenos Aires will go on sale June 6 at 10am local time. Visit here for more information on how to purchase tickets. Tickets for her shows in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will be available starting June 12 at 10am local time. Fans who purchased tickets for Swift’s concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the ‘Eras’ tour starting on June 6 at 10am local.

Taylor Swift kicked off her long-awaited ‘Eras’ tour in Arizona back in March, and has played numerous shows across the US in the time since. Most recently, she performed a three-night run at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey (May 26-28).

In a five-star review of the gig, NME praised the singer for capturing a “full picture of what it means to be human” in her performance.

“Regardless of any preconceptions you may have of Swift, you can’t help but smile at the thought of young women feeling safe to unabashedly scream this loud about what hurts,” it read. “[When] watched for more than three hours straight, her discography seems less painted by moments of easily digestible pop songs… but a full picture of what it means to be human.”

Last week (May 27), Swift also shared a video for the new version of ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice. In the footage, the pop star appears in a host of different locations including on a yellow brick road, trapped in an hourglass and inside a lightbulb. Later, once Ice Spice joins the party, the pair row a boat across the sea.