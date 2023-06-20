Taylor Swift announces international dates for ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has announced new international dates for her ‘Eras’ tour, including shows in the UK, Europe and Australia.

The pop singer took to social media to share a list of new dates added to the previously announced international shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. You can check out the dates below.

“Excuse me hi I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The ‘Eras’ Tour next year at these new international dates!” read Swift’s post on Instagram.

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as the opening act for the Latin American leg of the tour, with other openers yet to be revealed.

Starting in February 2024, Swift will play a four-night run in Japan at the Tokyo Dome. From there, she will head out to Australia to play two nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium, then a three-night run in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

The UK & Europe leg of the tour will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wrap up August 17, 2024 in London.

Tickets for all UK & Europe shows will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Fans can register here up until Thursday, June 22 at 11:59pm in the UK, and on Friday, June 23 at 11:59pm in Ireland and Europe for a chance to get tickets ahead of the general sale.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will be granted first access to purchase tickets in each city on specified sale dates and times. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would would like to attend.

For tickets to the Australian leg of the tour, pre-sale and VIP package will be available here on Wednesday, June 28. The pre-sale will run for 24 hours starting on June 28 at 10am Sydney time (2pm Melbourne time). Visit here for more information.

General sale will take place on Friday, June 30. The It’s Been a Long Time Coming + Karma is My Boyfriend VIP Packages for both Sydney and Melbourne will be available in the American Express VIP Package pre-sale, starting on Monday, June 26.

American Express VIP Package pre-sale will run for 48 hours from Monday, June 26 at 10am Sydney time (2pm Melbourne time) or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted. Visit here for more information.

You can also visit here for any other ‘Eras’ tour information, questions or concerns.

In other news, the popstar recently announced the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album, ‘Speak Now’, revealing it onstage during the Nashville stop of her ‘Eras’ tour in May. It is set to arrive on July 7, with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams confirmed as featured guests.

She last released her latest album ‘Midnights’ in October 2022. The record scored a four-star review from NME’s Hannah Mylrea, who wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”