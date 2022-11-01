Taylor Swift announces US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023

Taylor Swift has announced ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023 and shared the first leg of US dates – check out the full schedule and links to buy tickets below.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The star has announced 27 stadium dates, opening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona on March 18, 2023 and rounding up at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2023.

Fans can register for pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.

Check out the full schedule below.

‘The Eras Tour’ will also feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift said she was “feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour” with her. She added: “I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming.”

In a four-star review of Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’, NME wrote: “The pop titan’s 10th record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.