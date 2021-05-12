Taylor Swift at the BRITs: “No career path comes free of negativity”

Taylor Swift has said that “no career path comes free of negativity” during her powerful BRITs acceptance speech last night (May 11).

Swift received the BRITs Global Icon award at the event, which was held at London’s The O2.

In her speech, which you can watch in full below, Swift addressed the “incredible new artists” watching on in the crowd and at home, and said: “I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity.

“If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising.

“And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or scepticism. You cannot let that crush you; you have to let it fuel you.”

After being introduced by Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Swift thanked “anyone who decided that I would be worthy of this incredible honour” before paying tribute to the NHS and key workers.

“I am so indebted to and grateful to my British fans,” Swift said. “I love you so much for everything you’ve done for me. We’ve had so many amazing memories in the last 15 years – from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire, to playing The O2 Arena, to playing Wembley Stadium.”

She continued: “And hey, because of you, last year I even almost played Glastonbury. We all know what happened next…”

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their new single ‘Higher Power’ from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One and more also took to the stage at The O2 Arena throughout the evening.

Winners on the night included Haim (International Group), Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist), Dua Lipa (Female Solo Artist, Mastercard Album Of The Year) and J Hus (Male Solo Artist).