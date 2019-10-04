Watch Taylor Swift attempt a British accent in ‘SNL’ promo with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Now that was awkward

Taylor Swift is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, and has appeared in a new promotional clip alongside Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the clip, Waller-Bridge introduces herself as the host of the new SNL episode, which airs tomorrow (October 5). Swift then jumps in, attempting a slightly awkward British accent.

“It’s gonna be mental innit, like a randy hen… Did you write this?” Swift says, pausing mid-sentence to turn to Waller-Bridge. “Yeah, sorry. It’s too British isn’t it?” the English actress replies. The pair turn away from each other, embarrassed. Watch the clip below:

The US comedy show kicked off its 45th season last week with Billie Eilish as its first musical guest of the year. Swift’s appearance will be followed by Camila Cabello, who will make her SNL debut next Saturday (October 12).

This is Swift’s third time on SNL. The pop star previously appeared as a musical guest in 2017 alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish. For her upcoming appearance, Swift will perform cuts off her latest album, ‘Lover’, which arrived in August.

On the other hand, this is Waller-Bridge’s first time hosting SNL. The actress recently scored a number of Emmy awards for her hit show Fleabag, including Outstanding Comedy Writer, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress.