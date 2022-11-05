NewsMusic News

Taylor Swift beats The Beatles to score UK chart double for second week

'Midnights' beat the 'Revolver' reissue to the albums top spot, with 'Anti-Hero' still the Number One single

By Will Richards
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Credit: Official Charts.

Taylor Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts, scoring the chart double for a second week in a row.

The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with new album ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Swift would be challenged by The Beatles’ reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’ for the top spot, but she has held on to remain at Number One on the album charts, with the song ‘Anti-Hero’ also scoring a second week at the top of the singles chart.

Advertisement

Other new entries in the chart include Michael Ball and Alfie Boe‘s ‘Together In Vegas’ is at number three, Fred again..‘s ‘Actual Life 3’ is at four and Arctic Monkeys‘The Car’ rounds out the top five.

Yesterday (November 4), Swift added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here. The tour will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including ParamorebeabadoobeePhoebe Bridgersgirl in redMUNAHaimGayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

MARCH 2023
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Advertisement

JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois 
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement