Taylor Swift shows up to support Beyoncé at ‘Renaissance’ film premiere

Taylor Swift has appeared at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Decked out in a glittery Balmain dress, Swift posed on the red carpet of the London premiere for Beyoncé’s concert film yesterday (November 30), which followed the conclusion of the South American leg of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour in Brazil. The film gets its worldwide release today, December 1.

Swift’s appearance at Beyoncé’s film premiere mirrors Beyoncé’s appearance at Swift’s The Eras Tour film premiere in October, where they walked down the red carpet together. Later, Swift posted a boomerang of the two pop heavyweights sitting next to each other in the cinema, taking the opportunity to comment on Beyoncé’s significance to her career.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

According to Forbes, both Beyoncé’s and Swift’s tours have emerged as the highest-grossing concert tours of 2023, with Swift raking in $780million over 56 dates, and Beyoncé making $579.8million in sales over 56 dates.

Recently, Taylor Swift was declared to be Spotify’s Top 2023 Global Artist. She took to X to express her gratitude, saying: “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me.”

To celebrate the achievement, she released ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ to streaming platforms, a track which was written during the ‘Midnights’ sessions. Co-written with producer and Bleachers chief Jack Antonoff, the track was originally released exclusively on the ‘Late Night Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was previewed by three trailers, the latest of which dropped on Thanksgiving morning. Written, co-directed and executively produced by the ‘Break My Soul’ star, the film “accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri”, according to its official synopsis.

As statistics for the ‘Eras Tour’ were not reported to Billboard, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour holds the magazine’s title for highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, and the seventh highest-grossing tour of all time. It broke records by earning $179million in July alone, the highest one-month gross recorded by Billboard since it began tracking concert sales in 1985.