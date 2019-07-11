Big Machine to re-release Taylor Swift’s early singles on limited-edition vinyl

And Swifties aren’t happy

Taylor Swift’s former label Big Machine Records is releasing five songs from her 2006 self-titled debut album on limited-edition vinyl.

In celebration of the LP’s 13th anniversary this October, the record label announced on Wednesday (July 10) that Swift’s hit single, ‘Teardrops on My Guitar’, will be released on seven-inch for a limited period. Pressed on sea glass vinyl, the single also features on its B-side a live acoustic version of the track, recorded in 2007. It starts shipping on August 30.

Swift’s debut single, ‘Tim McGraw’, also released on wax, sold out almost immediately after it was made available on Big Machine’s website on June 20, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But, given recent developments between Big Machine and the pop star, Swifties aren’t buying into the anniversary release – some are even going as far to claim that they won’t be purchasing any new Swift merch from the record label.

Big Machine’s announcement of the re-release comes a week after Swift blasted Scooter Braun for acquiring her former record label and the masters of her first six albums. In a lengthy Tumblr post, she called out Braun for years of bullying and questioned the loyalty of Big Machine’s CEO/founder Scott Borchetta.

In other Swift news, Forbes recently crowned the superstar the world’s top-earning celebrity. She’s also readying the release of her seventh studio full-length, ‘Lover’, out August 23. It includes previously released songs, ‘Me!’ and ‘You Need to Calm Down’.