Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Twenty One Pilots announced for huge Mad Cool Festival 2020 lineup

What a line up!

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has released details of its 2020 line-up, with acts including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Twenty One Pilots on the bill.

Other acts announced for the festival, which is due to place from July 8-11 2020, include Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo, with more expected to follow later today.

You can see details of the acts announced already below.

Taylor Swift recently announced details of her 2020 European and US festival headline tour dates. Headlining Mad Cool marks the ‘ME’ stars first appearance in Spain in over nine years.

The pop sensation will be celebrating her acclaimed seventh album ‘Lover‘ by taking it out on the road, with appearances including Werchter Boutique in Belgium, THE WALDBÜHNE in Berlin, Oslo Somertid in Norway, Roskilde Festival, France’s Festival De Nimes, and Nos Alive in Portugal.

Billie Eilish also recently added new dates to her huge UK arena tour in 2020.

The singer will hit the road for the ‘Where Do We Go?’ jaunt next July kicking off with two shows at Manchester Arena on July 21 and 22, a gig at Birmingham Arena on July 24 before finishing up with a stint at The O2 in London. Eilish will now play four dates at the venue on July 26, 27, 29 and 30.

Last year, Mad Cool festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip, Lauryn Hill appearing at the event in Madrid.

Reviewing The National’s headline set last year, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “The heartfelt moments from ‘I Am Easy To Find’ allow the set to breathe with a little meditation, especially the tender and cinematic ‘Oblivions’ and utterly breathtaking album highlight ‘Where Is Her Head’.

“…As the night sky darkens over The National’s set, people around me weep, make out, scream and start circle pits. A full journey of emotions was travelled, and every man, woman, child and even the insects felt part of it.”