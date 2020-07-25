Taylor Swift breaks first day streaming records with ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ has broken several first day streaming records since its surprise release yesterday (July 24).

The pop star announced the release of her eighth album on Thursday (July 23), saying the coronavirus pandemic had inspired her to “just put it out into the world”.

Representatives for Swift have confirmed that the album sold over 1.3million copies around the world within the first 24 hours of its release. Additionally, she has also broken records on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music with the album.

‘Folklore’ has now set the global record for first day album streams on Spotify by a female artist with 80.6million streams. It is also the most streamed album on Apple Music in 24 hours with 35.47million streams, and has set the indie/alternative streaming record in the US and worldwide on Amazon Music (no figures have been shared).

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest […] Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

Much of the album was co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, who said Swift had texted him in April to ask if he wanted to collaborate with her. “We were pretty much in touch daily for three or four months by text and phone calls,” he said in a recent interview.

“Some of it was about production and restructuring things but a lot of it was just excitement. We both felt that this was some of the best work we have done.”