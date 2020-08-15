Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump for “calculated dismantling” of US Postal Service

Taylor Swift has called out Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to tamper with the US Postal Service, accusing him of trying to “blatantly cheat” the upcoming US election.

It comes after the President this week suggested that he was unwilling to make a deal with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus bill including USPS funding because it would prevent universal mail-in voting during the election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” Swift tweeted earlier today (August 15). “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Advertisement

She continued: “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.”

Swift also warned: “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Over the last few months, Trump has made exaggerated and inaccurate claims about mail-in voting, saying that the election will be “rigged” and “fraudulent” if Americans use the practice. Experts have insisted that there is no meaningful evidence suggesting mail-in voting contributes to voter fraud.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020



Meanwhile, Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a prominent Trump and GOP donor, is being reviewed by the agency’s inspector general for a series of changes he implemented that Democrats say could slow mail delivery and impact mail-in voting in the fall.

Other disruptions to the US Postal Service have included the removal of physical mail boxes and the actual dismantling of mail-sorting machines.

Last week, Donald Trump ordered a ban of “transactions” with the owners of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat.

Advertisement

The orders – which come into force in just over a month – remain vague but could potentially involve the removal of the apps from the Apple and Google app stores.

The US President previously threatened a deadline of September 15 to “close down” the app unless Microsoft or “somebody else” purchased it.