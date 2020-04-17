Taylor Swift has cancelled all her scheduled live appearances for 2020 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star was due to play a number of shows and festivals around the world, including her own Lover Fest events in the US.

Sharing a statement about the cancellations on her social media pages, Swift said: “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

The message informed fans that, while all of the musician’s 2020 gigs had been cancelled, dates in the US and Brazil would be rescheduled for 2021. Dates will be announced later this year, with original tickets valid for the new shows.

Fans wishing to obtain refunds for the US Lover Fest shows will be able to request one from Ticketmaster from May 1. The statement directs ticket holders to keep an eye out from the booking agent. Those with passes for all other shows can find information pertaining to their specific date on Swift’s website.

Among the affected dates is Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, which is set to take place in July. In a statement, festival organisers said they “totally understand and respect” Swift’s decision and were “working hard so that, sooner or later, we can bring her back in a future Festival edition”. They added that they were still working to make the 2020 edition happen, but said their options were “decreasing”.

Swift was also booked to headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival, topping the bill on the Sunday at Worthy Farm. However, the Somerset bash was cancelled last month as the concerns over coronavirus continued to grow.