Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates: “This is an unprecedented pandemic”

Taylor Swift has cancelled all forthcoming tour dates, citing the “unprecedented pandemic” as her reason in a tweet on Friday (February 26).

Swift had had a small run of shows scheduled in support of her 2019 release ‘Lover’, which were postponed in April of last year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was set to include dates for her own Lover Fest in the US as well as a run in Europe.

Taking to Twitter, Swift offered fans her apologies, saying, “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you.

“It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.”

Swift continued in her post to comment that the pandemic has “changed everyone’s plans” and that “no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future”.

Read the full tweet below.

I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021

Since the release of ‘Lover’, Swift has dropped two surprise albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, each with only 24 hours notice.

Late last year, she announced she would be re-recording all six studio albums she put out with her former label, Big Machine, following a legal dispute over ownership of the tracks’ masters.

The first to be released will be ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version) this April, though it is currently unknown when the remaining five albums will follow.