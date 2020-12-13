Taylor Swift celebrates birthday by sharing new ‘Willow’ remix

Taylor Swift has shared a new remix of her recent single ‘Willow’ – you can listen to it below.

On Friday (December 11), Swift released her surprise new studio album ‘Evermore’, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed ‘Folklore’. ‘Willow’ is the project’s lead single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

Today (December 13), on her 31st birthday, Swift has shared a remix of the single, which she has dubbed the “dancing witch” version.

Produced by Elvira Anderfjärd, the songwriter plays multiple instruments and provides background vocals on the track.

You can listen to the Elvira remix of ‘Willow’ below:

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “If ‘Folklore’ is an introspective, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is the freewheeling younger sibling.

“‘Folklore’ was Swift’s masterful songwriting spun through a very specific sonic palette; ‘Evermore’ feels looser, with more experimentation, charm and musical shades at play.”

Last week, Swift delivered an emotional speech after she was given the Icon Award at the Attitude Awards 2020.

The singer shared the speech after receiving the prize at the ceremony virtually from Todrick Hall, promising to “always” advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Meanwhile, Swift has spoken about the process of re-recording her old music, calling it “an amazing adventure”.

Last year, Swift confirmed her plans to re-record songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019.

The story hit headlines again recently after Swift took to social media to confirm that the ownership of her back catalogue has changed hands again for the second time within two years.