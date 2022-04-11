Taylor Swift’s childhood home put up for sale at $1.1million

One of Taylor Swift‘s childhood homes was recently put up for sale once again, with the property reportedly already having found a new buyer.

After spending her early years growing up on a Christmas tree farm, Swift’s family began renting the three-storey, five-bedroom home in Reading, Pennsylvania during the singer’s childhood.

The home, built in 1929, spans 3,500 square feet and is located on a three-quarter acre lot. The family lived there for three years until moving to Nashville in 2004 to pursue the singer’s then-burgeoning music career.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports that the property was put up for sale in February for $1.1million, and that it went under contract last Friday (April 8) after a $100,000 reduction in price.

In 2020, a former owner of the house went viral on TikTok for sharing a video in which she explained her connection to Swift. Speaking to interior decorating magazine House Beautiful, the woman, Sydney Redner, revealed that in the cement outside the house, there’s an imprint that says TAS – Taylor Alison Swift’s initials.

“We get a lot of fans taking pictures outside the house,” Redner told the magazine. “I feel like there tends to be more around the holidays, when people are traveling from other states and want to see it

“If Taylor Swift has a concert in Philadelphia or somewhere close, there are more fans around that time. Our family is fine with fans taking pictures, as long as they are quick and respectful.”

Advertisement

In other Swift news, the singer recently praised Phoebe Bridgers‘ songwriting in a profile of Bridgers by the Los Angeles Times. The pair collaborated on the song ‘Nothing New’, one of the bonus tracks that featured on last year’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

“I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics, and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them, is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” Swift wrote in an email to the Times.

“You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it.”