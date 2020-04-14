Taylor Swift, Christine & The Queens and more join Lady Gaga’s coronavirus benefit concert

Lady Gaga has confirmed more artists for her upcoming coronavirus relief concert ‘One World: Together at Home’.

The show, which has been organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, will take place this Saturday (April 18). Upon its announcement last week, it was revealed that the likes of Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin would be taking part.

Taking to Twitter tonight (April 14), Gaga – who has helped curate the concert – revealed a host of new additions set to appear. These include Taylor Swift, The Killers, Christine & The Queens, Pharrell, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith.

“Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in!” the pop star captioned a retweet of Global Citizen’s announcement poster. You can see the full line-up below.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! 💕 https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

An adapted version of ‘One World’ will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, April 19, featuring exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with workers on the frontline.

Last week, Lady Gaga secured a “sizeable” donation towards the ‘One World’ concert from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Of course we appreciate everything that Apple has done already to support the COVID-19 [relief effort]. As the CEO of Apple, we’re very grateful to you,” Gaga told Cook.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has shared the official artwork for her upcoming new album ‘Chromatica‘. The record was due to arrive last Friday (April 10) but will now arrive later in 2020 due to the current COVID-19 crisis.