Taylor Swift claps back at critics of her releasing so much music and shares new album announcement back-up plan

Taylor Swift has hit back at those accusing her of releasing so much music, and revealed that she had a back-up plan to announce her new album.

The pop megastar first announced details of her upcoming studio album over the weekend, when she took to the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years, she said while accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’. “My brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.”

The release will mark Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, and will be her first album of original material since 2022’s ‘Midnights’. It will also come on the heels of her recent re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’, and is confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Now, Swift has revealed that she initially had a back-up plan for how she was going to release the LP, if she hadn’t won an award on Sunday night (February 4).

“I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she told the crowd at the Tokyo Dome in Japan last night (February 7).

“I’ve been working on it for about two years,” she added. “I kept working on it throughout the US tour and when it was perfect – in my opinion when it’s good enough for you – I finished it and I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience that together.”

She also went on to call out those who criticise her for releasing too many albums, and shared her appreciation for her fans who are looking forward to the new LP.

“I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much.’ I’m having fun, leave me alone.”

📹 | Taylor Swift on TTPD #TokyoTSTheErasTour “I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights …I’ve been working on it for about two years, I worked on it throughout the US tour …soon we’ll get to hear it together.” pic.twitter.com/kESeS6Xp01 — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 7, 2024

Elsewhere at the show in Tokyo last night, Swift surprised fans by performing the ‘Midnights’ deep cut ‘Dear Reader’ live for the first time. She also played ‘Holy Ground’ from the ‘Red’ album as part of her “surprise songs” segment of the show.

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier today (February 8) it was announced that her ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15, but will differ from its original theatrical release. This comes as Disney+ will stream the “Taylor’s Version” cut of the film, which includes the performance of ‘Cardigan’ and four acoustic songs that were recorded but removed from the theatrical version of the movie.