Taylor Swift enlists Clean Bandit for chirpy ‘You Need To Calm Down’ remix

The ‘Lover’ rollout amps up

Days before the release of her new album, ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift has dropped a remix of ‘You Need To Calm Down’ by Clean Bandit.

The British electronic outfit play with pitch and speed on their rework of the second ‘Lover’ single, shaving 20 seconds off the Joel Little-produced track and adding tinny synth sounds as they go. Hear it below:

You Need To Calm Down – Clean Bandit Remix

‘You Need To Calm Down’ was released in June, and swiftly made headlines for its pointed lyrics that addressed keyboard warriors and LGBTQ+ Pride. A cameo-heavy music video, which also marked Swift’s official reconciliation with Katy Perry, arrived shortly after.

‘Lover’, the pop star’s seventh studio album, arrives this Friday (August 23). It also features lead single ‘ME!’ featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, and the singles ‘The Archer’ and ‘Lover’. According to the tracklist Swift revealed last week, the album is 18 tracks long and will include a collaboration with the Dixie Chicks.

Three days after the release of ‘Lover’, Swift will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 in New Jersey. It’ll be her first performance at the awards ceremony since 2015.