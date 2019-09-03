Taylor Swift clears up confusion over lyrics to ‘London Boy’

It would have been a lot of time in an Uber...

Taylor Swift has spoken of her writing of her divisive new song ‘London Boy‘, to clear up some confusion that many of the lyrics caused among fans.

Taken from her acclaimed new album ‘Lover‘, the lyrics on ‘London Boy’ reference Camden Market, Highgate, the West End, Brixton, Shoreditch, Hackney and Bond Street as Swift sings about falling in love with a Londoner, her partner Joe Alwyn. As well as Swift’s mentions of singing about “uni” and “best mates”, many fans took to Twitter to share their confusion about the sheer number of locations she sang about visiting in a single day.

However, in a new interview with BBC Radio 1, the singer-songwriter has cleared up that all of this was not intended to happen over 24 hours.

“This is supposed to happen over the space of three years,” said Swift. “Somebody told me, ‘They think you’re talking about one day’, and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’d never make it. You wouldn’t make it. You’d make it in three years!'”

In response to speculation that the lyric “Babe, don’t threaten me with a good time” referred to former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, Swift replied: “No, it’s just something my British friends say all the time, and they say it exactly like that, so forgive the impression.”

Swift revealed that the song was written “in the middle of the night” when she “just couldn’t sleep”, adding “I had an idea, it ended up being one I was really proud of later”.

Her Radio 1 appearance also saw her perform a cover of Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You‘.