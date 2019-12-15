Taylor Swift confirmed as second Glastonbury 2020 headliner

Taylor Swift has been confirmed as the second headliner for next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Following much speculation, the ‘Lover‘ pop star took to Twitter earlier today (December 15) to announce that she will be topping the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 28 2020.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there!” Swift wrote. She also shared an image of herself holding the Glastonbury Free Press announcement, which reads: “Sunday night Taylor made for Glastonbury!”

Elsewhere, Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis shared a video announcement in which he said of the booking: “She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

Last month, Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis added further weight to Swift’s rumoured appearance by revealing that the two remaining headlining acts had never played the festival before.

“Interestingly, for the other two headliners it’s their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female – so there’s a couple of clues there,” she explained. “I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me!”

Paul McCartney was confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in November. The show will mark his first appearance at the festival since 2004.

Eavis said of McCartney’s headline slot: “It’s amazing having him back. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate.”

Earlier this month, Aerosmith announced that they would be heading to Glastonbury next year as part of their European 2020 tour.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Diana Ross will tackle Glastonbury’s coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, while Kendrick Lamar is also heading up bookies odds for the Friday night headline slot.