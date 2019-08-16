Taylor Swift confirms ‘Lover’ tracklist

The pop star's seventh album will arrive next week

Taylor Swift has shared the full tracklist for her upcoming album, ‘Lover’.

The pop star released the latest single – and title track – from the record earlier today (August 16), following her previous three releases, ‘The Archer’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’, and ‘ME!’.

The new record will have 18 tracks and will feature only two guest features – Brendon Urie on ‘ME!’ And the Dixie Chicks on ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’.

The full tracklist for ‘Lover’ is as follows:

‘I Forgot That You Existed’

‘Cruel Summer’

‘Lover’

‘The Man’

‘The Archer’

‘I Think He Knows’

‘Mrs. Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’

‘Paper Rings’

‘Cornelia Street’

‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

‘London Boy’

‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ (feat. Dixie Chicks)

‘False God’

‘You Need To Calm Down’

‘Afterglow’

‘ME!’ (feat. Brendon Urie)

‘It’s Nice To Have A Friend’

‘Daylight’

‘Lover’, which is Swift’s seventh album and follows 2017 LP ‘Reputation’, will be released on August 23. Three days later on August 26, she will perform at the MTV VMAs 2019 in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Swift surprised a fan earlier this week by sending her thousands of dollars to help her pay her college tuition fees. Canadian fan Ayesha Khurram shared a screenshot which informed her of a PayPal transaction for $6,386 CAD ($4,800, £3,975) from Taylor Nation, LLC.

Included alongside the massive donation was a note from Swift which stated: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”