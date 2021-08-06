Taylor Swift confirms Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran collaborations on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has confirmed a host of guest artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran, are set to appear on her re-recorded version of 2012’s ‘Red’.

Fans were quick to decipher a series of clues in the form of jumbled up words emerging from a vault yesterday (August 5), with some figuring out that they can be assembled into a crossword puzzle that hints at the contents of the upcoming record’s bonus ‘From The Vault’ tracks.

Fans deciphered that the likes of Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton may be on the album as guests.

Swift has now taken to Twitter to confirm the collaborations on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ with the addition of Foster The People‘s Mark Foster, writing: “Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. @ChrisStapleton,@phoebe_bridgers, @mistersmims & @edsheeran. I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together.”

Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. @ChrisStapleton, @phoebe_bridgers, @mistersmims & @edsheeran❗️I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together. Pre-order now https://t.co/5VduTiOaKB pic.twitter.com/3BjCzI7Wag — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 6, 2021

Bridgers features on ‘Nothing New’ and Sheeran appears on ‘Everything Has Changed’.

Swift is currently remaking all her albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Swift will not submit ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ for Grammys consideration. Instead, she will focus on her second album of 2020, ‘evermore’, in the relevant categories.

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ is set for release on November 19. It will include all 30 songs that were meant to go on the album.

More recently, Swift worked with previous collaborators Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner on their Big Red Machine project, featuring on the track ‘Renegade’. The song is lifted from Big Red Machine’s forthcoming album, ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’.