Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway.

Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.

However, the flash sale announcement was not the detail that caught fans’ eyes. “I knew taylor was in tour rehearsals but her TELLING US just makes it feel even more real,” tweeted one excited Swiftie.

Advertisement

“taylor saying the words tour rehearsal alone it’s all starting to feel real we literally see taylor in 2 and a half months,” said another.

i knew taylor was in tour rehearsals but her TELLING US just makes it feel even more real — julia ★ (@juliaknowsit) January 6, 2023

taylor saying the words tour rehearsal alone it’s all starting to feel real we literally see taylor in 2 and a half months pic.twitter.com/S1CmGfPLtW — katie 🎄 (@bigrepupizzas) January 6, 2023

Furthermore, it’s possible that Dylan O’Brien – who starred opposite Sadie Sink in the short film for 2021’s ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version)’ – is involved with the choreography for Swift’s backup dancers. A video posted to TikTok by the Knicks City Dancers showed the actor dancing with the troupe, which was accompanied by the caption, “We’ll remember this all too well.”

📲UPDATE: Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer posts a TikTok of Dylan O'Brien rehearsing for the Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/4lHNsUL8Og — lara 🎱 (@saigonluke) January 5, 2023

Swift hasn’t toured since 2018, when she embarked on a world tour in support of her 2017 album ‘Reputation’. In the interim, she has released four albums, 2019’s ‘Lover’, 2020’s ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ and the aforementioned ‘Midnights’, which dropped in October. She also released the re-recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of 2008’s ‘Fearless’ and 2012’s ‘Red’.

Advertisement

The ‘Eras’ tour is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on August 9. Support will be provided across the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. You can see the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2023

17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Swift has confirmed she will be touring the UK, but no details have yet been announced.