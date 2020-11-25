Taylor Swift has revealed the true identity of songwriter William Bowery.

Bowery, who is credited as a songwriter on two songs on Folklore (‘Betty’ and ‘Exile’), is in fact Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The news, which has long-been suspected by fans, was confirmed by Swift in her new concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which was released on Disney+ today (November 25) which was billed as “an intimate concert of the record-breaking ‘Folklore’”.

Speaking about the true identity of Bowery, Swift said:“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person.

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Beth Garrabrant/PressShe added: “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know.”

Swift went on to reveal that the pair wrote ‘better’ together after she heard him singing the chorus to the song during lockdown. She explained: “It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?

“So this was the first time we had a conversation where I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’”

Swift also revealed that Alwyn wrote the first verse and piano accompaniment on ‘Exile’.

Taylor Swift has now also shared a new ‘Folklore’ live album on streaming services, in line with her new Disney+documentary.

Reviewing the singer’s quarantine album, NME wrote: ‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

In other news, ‘Folklore’ has been nominated for a number of 2021 Grammy awards. The singer has been nominated for Album of the Year for the album she created in lockdown. Among three other nods are Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan‘, which is also up for Song of the Year.