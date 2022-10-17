Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening

A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening.

READ MORE: Every Taylor Swift song ranked in order of greatness

Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.

The post continued: “If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible too receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again.”

Advertisement

The post went on to say that pre-sale details and further information would be confirmed at a later date. As yet, no tour dates have been unveiled.

You can see the post here (via Pop Crave).

🚨 Taylor Swift confirms a ‘Midnights’ tour is happening on her UK website. All fans who pre-order the album through October 21 on the official UK store will get a special presale code. pic.twitter.com/0ENQX898fF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2022

Earlier today, Swift announced details of the first single from her upcoming album ‘Midnights’, and shared some of its lyrics on billboards.

The singer will release her 10th album on Friday (October 21), and has already confirmed an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following Monday (October 24).

In a social media post, the singer has now confirmed a host of other events happening in the week around the album’s release, including the release of an official video for the single ‘Anti-Hero’ at 8am EST (1pm BST) on album release day.