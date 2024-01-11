Taylor Swift counts for 1 in 78 song streams in the US

A report has shown that one in every 78 song streams in the US last year was a Taylor Swift track.

The new insight into the listening habits across the US last year was shared by data provider Luminate, which recently unveiled its 2023 roundup.

As reported in the findings, Taylor Swift continued to dominate the music consumption of those living in the United States – with her music accounting for 1.79 per cent of the on-demand streams (via Pitchfork).

Elsewhere in the data, genres including Afrobeats, K-pop, and Latin music were listed as the fastest-growing genres in America, each increasing by more than a fifth, and regional Mexican music had the quickest expansion of any subcategory. This came as it saw a 60 percent growth spike compared to 2022, predominantly driven by listeners on the West Coast and in the Southwest.

Hip-hop continued to be the biggest streaming genre in the States, however streams categorised as ‘current R&B/hip-hop’ fell by 7 per cent, and catalogue streams grew by 11 per cent.

As for the findings on a global scale, the report by Luminate showed that English-language music streams faced a huge drop in 2023 – declining by 10 percent globally. Additionally, the total number of audio and video streams around the world grew by a third; crossing the four trillion mark for the first time.

Although the average spend on music streaming increased in the States, across the board, Gen Z listeners reported spending just over 10 per cent less per month than on the year prior. Check out the full findings here.

The findings from Luminate come following those published by the British Phonographic Institute (BPI) earlier this month, which revealed the most popular tracks and albums in the UK over the past 12 months.

In the results from the BPI, female musicians were shown to have dominated the best-selling albums and singles over the past 12 months, however, concerns were raised about new talent finding it harder to emerge on the charts.

As for albums, The Guardian reported that the last 12 months marked the ninth year of growth for the British music industry, with sales and streams increasing by 10 per cent (equivalent to 182.8million albums) and streaming hitting a record high with 179.6billion over the year. This is up 12.8 per cent on 2022 and nearly double that of 2018.

In other Taylor Swift news, Fox News recently commented on the ongoing success of the singer, and suggested that she may be part of a Pentagon covert operation.

“Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world… She’s been blanketed across the sports media entertainment atmosphere,” news anchor Jesse Watters pondered at the start of the five-minute-long segment, before going on to suggest she may have become “a psyop for combating online misinformation”.

Elsewhere, her concert film The Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m) – and a course on Taylor Swift at Harvard University has proved so popular that the institution is seeking more teaching assistants to help deliver it.