Taylor Swift debuts ‘Suburban Legends’ in Rio de Janeiro

Taylor Swift debuted the fan-favourite track ‘Suburban Legends’ during her ‘Eras’ tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last week.

Performing at the Estádio Nilton Santos in Brazil on November 17, Swift performed the ‘From The Vault’ track off her recently re-recorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, marking the first time she has ever performed the song.

Swift also performed ‘Stay Beautiful’ off her debut album. It was the first time she has performed the song since 2008. Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Stay Beautiful’ and ‘Suburban Legends’ below.

The November 17 concert in Rio de Janeiro was supposed to be the first of three concerts in Brazil as part of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour. However, the joyful first date would soon be struck by tragedy as a fan in attendance died before the show took place after collapsing from the extreme heat.

The fan was identified as Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23. She was attended to by paramedics at the concert venue, before being taken to hospital, where she passed away an hour later. It has been reported by Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S Paulo that she collapsed at the show and had a cardiac arrest.

Swift wrote on Instagram of being “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

Swift went on to postpone the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat. Temperatures in the Brazilian city broke records last week, with a daytime peak of 39.1C recorded on Friday. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote.

On November 18, Benevides’ father, Weiny Machado shared a tribute to his daughter: “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

Machado went on to say how he wanted an investigation into what happened amid reports that fans were not allowed to take water into the venue, despite the high temperatures. “I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance.

“I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else” (via The Mirror).