Taylor Swift delivers on tour tickets promise to 13-year-old burn survivor

Taylor Swift has made good on a promise to give tour tickets to a young fan who survived an accident that left her hospitalised with burns.

Isabella McCune, a longtime fan of the pop star, had been hoping to see Swift on her ‘Reputation’ tour in 2018. However, in the lead up to the show the then eight-year-old girl had a severe accident that left her hospitalised for nine months with burns covering 65 per cent of her body.

As ABC 15 reports, Swift visited McCune in hospital after the accident and left her a note, which read: “Isabella, I hope you feel better soon. I’m so honoured you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome and I can’t wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor.”

Advertisement

Last week McCune, now aged 13, was a special guest of Swift’s on night two of the star’s State Farm Stadium shows in Glendale, Arizona. Swift gifted her four free tickets.

Swift’s team surprised the teenager with tickets to her ‘Eras’ tour, the US leg of which kicked off at the State Farm Stadium last Friday (March 17). It marks Swift’s first tour since 2018, after her planned ‘Lover Fest’ tour in support of her 2019 album ‘Lover’ was cancelled amid the COVID pandemic.

As ABC 15 reports further, Swift’s team surprised McCune with help from radio station Live 101.5 and the Valleywise Health Foundation. The tickets were given to her by a medical professional, which was captured on camera inside a hospital.

“Her music helped me a lot while I was in the hospital,” McCune told the news outlet of the surprise.

“Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, they’re from Taylor Swift and her team and they remembered me, and thought of me to give me these tickets.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Swift superfans got married at a recent Swift concert – watch footage here.