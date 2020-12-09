Taylor Swift donates £10,000 to two mothers struggling due to Covid-19

Taylor Swift has donated $13,000 (£10k) each to two mothers struggling to pay rent and bills due to Covid-19.

The singer was alerted to two GoFundMe pages after reading a Washington Post article about Americans struggling with rent due to the pandemic, Billboard reports.

Nashville-based single mother Nikki Cornwell said on her fundraising page that it has been “a horrible year for us,” adding: “Its been rough because I’m not the only person looking for work. My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles. God bless everyone.”

Alongside her donation to Cornwell, Swift wrote: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

The other donation from the singer went to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan who said that she “had to stay home with my young daughter who was born with a collapsed lung right before Covid” and lost her job as a result.

“Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post,” Swift wrote alongside donating £10,000. “No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

Across this year, Taylor Swift has made a series of donations to fans struggling because of the pandemic. Back in August, she donated £23,000 to a UK student so she could afford university fees, and also made a series of donations of $3,000 to fans struggling due to coronavirus-related financial issues.

Last month, Swift shared a new Disney+ documentary based around her quarantine album ‘Folklore’. Reviewing the film, NME wrote: “‘Folklore’ will be remembered as the quintessential lockdown album – and for many, self-isolation with Swift is a perfect (if unexpected) early Christmas present.”