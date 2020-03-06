Taylor Swift donates $1million to Tennessee tornado relief fund

Taylor Swift has donated $1million to the a Tennessee tornado relief fund.

The funds were channelled to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, a spokesperson for the pop star confirmed to local news outlet the Tennessean on Thursday (March 5).

Swift’s donation came after four tornadoes hit the state earlier on Tuesday. Last night, the longtime Nashville resident and singer made a statement on her Instagram story, calling the recent disaster in Middle Tennessee “devastating”.

“Nashville is my home,” Swift wrote. “And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She also encouraged others to make a donation.

NME has reached out to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for comment, and will update this story if and when we receive it.

Swift has a long history of charitable donations in the state. In 2010, she donated half a million dollars in response to the Nashville floods, and created the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund. Last year, she gave $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project to fight anti-LGBTQ bills in the state. She has also made general donations to the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Nashville Symphony.

Other celebrities such as Hayley Williams of Paramore and Dolly Parton have also shared their support for Tennessee tornado victims. Jack White‘s Nashville-based Third Man Records has also voiced “love and support” for victims of the destruction. Other music companies in the city have also shared their stories of damage done by the tornadoes.

The Tennessean reported at least four tornadoes moved through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, killing more than 24 people, with at least 150 wounded at the time of writing.