Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to UK student so she can afford university fees

An aspiring mathematician who was unable to afford university fees has thanked Taylor Swift after the singer donated £23,000 towards her university education.

Vitoria Mario, who is Portuguese but has lived in the UK for four years, said she was ineligible to receive government funding and her family could not afford to finance her degree at Warwick University.

Delivering a generous contribution of £23,373 via a GoFundMe page, Swift wrote: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.

“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Vitoria, who lives in Tottenham, North London, said Swift’s donation had “actually made my dream come true”. read this. Love this. pic.twitter.com/ok5FBjywMc — Lotanna Ezeike ☔️ (@lottsxpo) August 20, 2020 She told PA: “I feel like at some points I was worrying too much about the money, what I have to do, if I have to look for a job, and now I can just do more maths, prepare myself for uni, so I can just be really prepared when it comes.” The 18-year-old, who achieved two A*s and an A in her A-levels, explained that her father has died and her mother lives in Portugal. She initially wrote on the crowdfunding site: “Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers.” Advertisement Mario estimated she would need to raise £24,000 for accommodation, £3,000 for equipment and a further £13,000 for living costs including food, transport, and utility bills. Swift’s donation provided the rest of the money needed to help her reach the fundraising target.