Taylor Swift’s ‘Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)’ features in new ‘Migration’ trailer

A snippet of Taylor Swift’s upcoming track ‘Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)’ has been featured in the trailer for film Migration.

It is almost time for the highly anticipated re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s 2014 album ‘1989’, titled ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, which is set for release later this month.

Now, the pop star has dropped a little insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming release, by featuring a snippet of her re-recorded track ‘Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)’ in the trailer for new animated film, Migration.

Advertisement

Released yesterday (October 15), the clip is the third teaser for the upcoming Illumination and Universal movie and features the re-imagined track playing in the background. “Out of the woods and… not in the clear yet,” a tagline reads on Illumination’s YouTube channel.

The film is directed by Benjamin Renner, and features voice acting from the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings, Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina. It is set to arrive in theatres from December 22.

As for Swift, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will be available from October 27 and follows on from other re-recordings including ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The latter arrived earlier this year and marked the singer’s 10th UK Number One album. It also outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined.

Last month, Swift revealed the full track list for the upcoming re-release of ‘1989’, which is rounded out by several “From the Vault” songs. These include songs ‘Slut!’, ‘Is It Over Now?’, ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’, ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘Suburban Legends’.

In a post revealing the tracks, Swift wrote: “It’s a new soundtrack”, adding: “Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much more chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

Advertisement

Other re-releases include ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. The project sees the star reclaim ownership of her first six studio albums, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017). Pre-order ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ here.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer has recently opened her ‘Eras’ tour concert film in cinemas worldwide and scored the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.

The film, which premiered in the UK last Friday (October 13) documents the six of Swift’s performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this year. The shows encompassed a career-spanning setlist that lifted songs from all ten of her albums from ‘Fearless’ to ‘Midnights’.

Reports have claimed that the film earned an estimated $126million (£103m) in movie theatres globally, with $95million (£78m) coming from North American screenings alone.