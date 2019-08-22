Spelling...isn't fun?

Taylor Swift has reportedly dropped the lyric “Hey kids, spelling is fun!” from her recent single ‘Me!‘

The first single from seventh album ‘Lover‘, the track was released in April and saw her duetting with Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie.

The divisive lyric featured at the beginning of a bridge shared with Urie, and saw Swift facing accusations that it was overly cheesy.

She previously said of it: “So the lyrics, that’s a tone decision that we made in the studio. We literally were like, okay, let’s say ‘Hey, kids! Spelling is fun’ because we want everyone to know that this song is not really serious because it’s not, like, a serious love song.”

However, it now appears that the lyric has been officially removed from the Apple Music version of the song – but remains on Spotify and the Youtube video.

It comes ahead of ‘Lover’ being released tomorrow (August 23). In a new interview, Swift said she plans to re-record her old songs, having lost the rights to much of her back catalogue to pop mogul Scooter Braun, the rep for stars including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen.